Facebook unveils new name as company dives deep into metaverse

As Facebook plans to go all in on the metaverse, a virtual-reality space where users can interact with each other in a computer-generated environment, the tech giant has announced it will take on a new name: Meta.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FB FACEBOOK, INC. 322.74 +10.52 +3.37%

Along with the name change, the company will also being transition from its FB ticker symbol to MVRS beginning on Dec. 1. Shares of Facebook have jumped 3% following the announcement.

The rebrand comes as Facebook has faced a growing PR firestorm, including scathing testimony to U.S. and U.K. lawmakers from former Facebook product manager-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen and a series of reports from The Wall Street Journal and a media consortium of 17 U.S. news outlets, including FOX Business, dubbed The Facebook Files and Facebook Papers, respectively. The testimony and reports have covered a wide range of issues at the company, including misinformation on Facebook's platform and Instagram's negative impacts on teens and children.

