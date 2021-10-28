Facebook unveils new name as company dives deep into metaverse
Along with the name change, the company will also being transition from its FB ticker symbol to MVRS beginning on Dec. 1
As Facebook plans to go all in on the metaverse, a virtual-reality space where users can interact with each other in a computer-generated environment, the tech giant has announced it will take on a new name: Meta.
Along with the name change, the company will also being transition from its FB ticker symbol to MVRS beginning on Dec. 1. Shares of Facebook have jumped 3% following the announcement.
The rebrand comes as Facebook has faced a growing PR firestorm, including scathing testimony to U.S. and U.K. lawmakers from former Facebook product manager-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen and a series of reports from The Wall Street Journal and a media consortium of 17 U.S. news outlets, including FOX Business, dubbed The Facebook Files and Facebook Papers, respectively. The testimony and reports have covered a wide range of issues at the company, including misinformation on Facebook's platform and Instagram's negative impacts on teens and children.
