Who is Sheryl Sandberg?

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is estimated to be worth $1.7B

Sheryl Sandberg has been Facebook’s chief operating officer for 12 years.

The 50-year-old executive joined Facebook’s executive team in 2008, just four years after it was created by Mark Zuckerberg.

In her first 10 years at the company, Sandberg helped bring Facebook to $22.1 billion in profits in 2018, from a $56 million loss, according to Forbes.

Before she joined Facebook, Sandberg was the vice president of global online sales and operations at Google. She had been at the company for seven years.

Sandberg graduated from Harvard University in 1991 with a degree in economics, according to Business Insider.

After graduating, Sandberg went to work for Larry Summers at the World Bank. Summers was the chief economist and hired Sandberg to be a research assistant, according to The New Yorker.

Sheryl Sandberg addresses the U.S. Conference Of Mayors in 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

She eventually went to Harvard Business School but was hired by Summers again to be his chief of staff when he was the deputy Treasury secretary in 1995, The New Yorker reported.

Summers became the Treasury secretary in 1999 and Sandberg remained as his chief of staff.

However, she decided to move to California and join Google in 2001 because the company “had a higher mission, which is to make the world’s information freely available,” according to The  New Yorker.

Today, Sandberg is estimated to be worth $1.7 billion, according to Forbes.

In 2013, Sandberg founded “Lean In,” an organization focused on workplace equality for women. She also wrote a book, “Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead,” around the same time.

Sheryl Sandberg is pictured with her late husband David Goldberg in 2014. (REUTERS/Rick Wilking)

In 2017, she cowrote another book, “Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy,” after her husband, SurveyMonkey CEO David Goldberg, died suddenly in 2015.

Earlier this year, Sandberg confirmed that she is engaged to Tom Bernthal, the founder and CEO of Kelton Global, an Los Angeles-based consulting agency.

Sandberg was also recently criticized for her leadership style in a book by journalist Steven Levy called “Facebook: The Inside Story.”

She defended herself in February by saying she was a “demanding boss” but also a “very fair boss” in an interview on NBC’s “Byers Market” podcast.

