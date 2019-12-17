Hydrogen-powered semi-trucks saving businesses money: Nikola CEO

Nikola Motor Company is giving Tesla a run for its money by using hydrogen to fuel its semi-trucks.

Continue Reading Below

CEO Trevor Milton told FOX Business' Liz Claman the trucks are zero-emission, but there are more than environmental benefits to the trucks. He believes hydrogen is a better way to move freight because it weighs less. And the lighter the truck is, the more freight it can haul.

WHY A SURGE IN SEMI-TRUCKS ORDER IS A GOOD SIGN FOR THE ECONOMY

"When you move a load of heavy freight, every pound's worth about 50 cents per load," Milton said on "The Claman Countdown." "So, if we're 5,000 pounds less, ultimately, you're going to make $25,000 more revenue on that one load compared to batteries."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Stocks in this Article TSLA TESLA INC. $378.99 -2.51 (-0.66%)

Previously at a shareholders' meeting, Tesla's CEO and co-founder Elon Musk called Nikola's fuel cells "mind-bogglingly stupid" and nicknamed them "fool cells." Milton doesn't agree.

"He can say 'fool cell' all he wants, but our trucks ... could generate all the way up to about $50,000 a month more in revenue for a customer than a battery-electric truck," Milton said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In addition to that, Milton bragged the trucks can be fueled up with hydrogen in just 15 minutes, which he believes gives them the edge over battery trucks as well.

Stocks in this Article BUDFF ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV N.V. $79.05 -0.49 (-0.62%)

Anheuser-Busch ordered 800 Nikola trucks, and they aren't the only company buying in, either, Milton said.

TESLA RIVAL NIKOLA WINS ANHEUSER-BUSCH ELECTRIC TRUCK ORDER

"We, essentially, stopped taking orders because we're sold out for five-plus years, and you're only making people upset at that point," Milton said.