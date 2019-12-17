Expand / Collapse search
Hydrogen-powered semi-trucks saving businesses money: Nikola CEO

Tesla's Elon Musk calls them 'fool cells,' but Trevor Milton disagrees

By FOXBusiness
What differentiates the Nikola truck from the Tesla semi?

Nikola Motor Company CEO Trevor Milton discusses his company's hydrogen-fueled vehicles and explains why its trucks could generate up to $50,000 a month more in revenue for a customer than a battery-charged truck.

Nikola Motor Company is giving Tesla a run for its money by using hydrogen to fuel its semi-trucks.

CEO Trevor Milton told FOX Business' Liz Claman the trucks are zero-emission, but there are more than environmental benefits to the trucks. He believes hydrogen is a better way to move freight because it weighs less. And the lighter the truck is, the more freight it can haul.

Nikola One grill (Nikola)

"When you move a load of heavy freight, every pound's worth about 50 cents per load," Milton said on "The Claman Countdown." "So, if we're 5,000 pounds less, ultimately, you're going to make $25,000 more revenue on that one load compared to batteries."

Previously at a shareholders' meeting, Tesla's CEO and co-founder Elon Musk called Nikola's fuel cells "mind-bogglingly stupid" and nicknamed them "fool cells." Milton doesn't agree.

"He can say 'fool cell' all he wants, but our trucks ... could generate all the way up to about $50,000 a month more in revenue for a customer than a battery-electric truck," Milton said.

In addition to that, Milton bragged the trucks can be fueled up with hydrogen in just 15 minutes, which he believes gives them the edge over battery trucks as well.

Anheuser-Busch ordered 800 Nikola trucks, and they aren't the only company buying in, either, Milton said.

"We, essentially, stopped taking orders because we're sold out for five-plus years, and you're only making people upset at that point," Milton said.