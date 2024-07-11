Expand / Collapse search
Samsung goes at Apple with Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring

The Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy ring have multiple health-related features

Samsung Electronics America Senior Vice President James Fishler unveils the company's newest products on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Samsung debuts first transparent television, AI home robot

Samsung Electronics America Senior Vice President James Fishler unveils the company's newest products on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Samsung, in a bid to compete with Apple, introduced the Galaxy Watch Ultra and a Galaxy Ring.

The tech giant said both of the new devices will officially hit the market on July 24 alongside the seventh iteration of its standard smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch7.

The 47-mm Galaxy Watch Ultra will have many capabilities seemingly geared toward sports and health enthusiasts once it becomes available, such as a triathlon-friendly "Multi-sports tile" and an AI-powered "Functional Threshold Power" measure for cycling, according to Samsung.

samsung watch ultra

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch Ultra alongside the Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch7. (Samsung)

Samsung said it made the Galaxy Watch Ultra with a Titanium Grade 4 frame and 10ATM water-resistant to give it "extreme durability." It also has a "Quick Button," per the company.

The new smartwatch will presumably compete with the Apple Ultra Watch, which the Cupertino-based peer of Samsung first unveiled nearly two years ago.

Samsung said the Watch Ultra will build upon the "foundation of Galaxy Watch7’s advanced health monitoring features and powerful hardware." Some of the Galaxy Watch7’s notable capabilities include "Workout Routine" and "Body Composition" features, as well as Sleep Apnea tool and other health monitoring functions, according to the company.

People walk past the Samsung logo on a glass door

People walk past the Samsung logo displayed on a glass door at the company's Seocho building in Seoul , Korea. ((Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Ring, meanwhile, will be focused on "health monitoring, tracking and personalized insights while worn comfortably on a finger, even while asleep," it said.

The company has set its price at $399.99 for the U.S.

It will use AI to help analyze sleep metrics and to increase the wearer’s "awareness of the ways your health influences your daily life" through an "Energy Score" with recommendations. 

Other functions will provide heart rate and activity-related insights.

When the Galaxy Ring debuts later in the month, it will join the Oura Ring and similar products already available on the market. 

samsung galaxy ring

Samsung has set the price tag of its Galaxy Ring at $399.99 in the U.S. (Samsung)

Samsung also highlighted some of the interconnectability of its devices while unveiling the Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch Ultra. The ring, for example, can be used to turn off a phone alarm and can experience longer battery life when paired with the Watch, according to the company.

Samsung is slated on July 31 to release its second-quarter financial results. 

In the first quarter, the company generated $52.4 billion in total revenue. Its operating profit for the three-month period was $4.8 billion.

