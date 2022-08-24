Rumble CEO rips Twitter’s ‘egregious’ actions causing ‘massive implications’ in the social space

As more red flags are raised about Twitter’s security and content censorship policies, the CEO of video-sharing platform Rumble is sounding the alarm on the "massive implications" Twitter has created in the social media space.

"When you see the hack that happened last year with Twitter, and accounts getting taken over and what you see with the algorithm and how it amplifies content and de-amplifies content and how they ban users," Rumble founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski said on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday, "they have massive implications, massive responsibility."

"We all hear about users getting banned on these platforms," Pavlovski continued. "But the more egregious thing that's happening is the amplification of things that they want you to hear, and the things that they don't want you to hear."

Rumble’s CEO further called out the social media giant for claiming to be the public square while "tipping the scales" and putting users’ safety at risk, after Twitter’s former security chief accused executives Tuesday of misleading shareholders and federal regulators about deficiencies in its cybersecurity defense.

"They need to be fair. They can't be a publisher where they weigh the scales like that," Pavlovski said. "That's the whole point of [Section] 230, is that we're expecting these platforms to treat everybody fairly, whether it's chronological or whether it's an algorithm, it's going to have to be fair. You can't tilt the scale."

Under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, online platforms are provided immunity from civil liability based on objectionable third-party content. But according to Pavlovski, Twitter is acting more like traditional media "publishers," which are not protected by the legislation.

"I don't understand why 230, that immunity, is there for them," Rumble’s CEO said. "Why would that protection be there for a company that acts like a publisher and starts to say, 'Hey, this needs to be watched more than this? This is what you should see?'"

In an attempt to rise as a competitor against Big Tech’s strength, money and power, Pavlovski also detailed a $400 million initiative called Rumble Advertising. According to the CEO, who’s worked in the digital space for more than 20 years, the company’s looking to take on Google Ads.

"I’ve watched Google kind of own that space," Pavlovski explained, "and you don't really have an option. You're stuck, like, having them broker all the ads. And it's really exciting to be able to offer a choice now to companies and also to publishers."

After Truth Social announced Tuesday it’ll be using Rumble’s advertising services, Pavolvski remained optimistic that a free speech ecosystem is emerging in the social media industry.

"It's the fundamental aspect of a democracy, is being able to hear both sides of the story, make up your own opinion," Rumble’s CEO said. "We're all adults. We should be able to hear all sides of the story, whether we agree with it or whether we disagree with it."