Ring home security app hit with major outages

Home security firm Ring experienced significant outages with several of its app functions on Wednesday, sparking a flurry of concerns from customers.

Some users took to social media, speculating that the company might have been hacked, but Ring told FOX Business that it knows what caused the issue and can confirm that a security breach did not occur.

"Ring was not hacked," a Ring spokesperson said in a statement. "Earlier today, a backend system error during a routine system update briefly disabled some customers’ ability to log into their Ring accounts. This issue has been resolved."

HACKER WHO BREACHED FAST COMPANY BRAGS ‘ANYONE COULD HAVE DONE IT’

Ring was bombarded on Twitter during the afternoon outage by frustrated customers seeking answers, and the company responded to dozens of them directly.

"Why have you suddenly locked me out of my account and forcing me to create a new account to view my Ring Camera activity?" one user tweeted to the company. "Never had to do this before. Has it been hacked?"

UBER LOOKING INTO COMPUTER SYSTEM HACK

The company issued a status alert confirming that some users were unable to load the Ring app, citing "major" outages on Ring.com and for live calls. While multiple systems were down, the company said at the time that "products and services that don't require the Ring app to function should work normally."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Once the system was restored, some customers also took to social media to express gratitude for the fix.

"Outages happen in large companies," tweeted Ring customer and Miami realtor Thomas Bichi. "Thank you @ring for solving it quickly."