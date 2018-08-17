ReWalk robotic exoskeleton allows veterans to walk again

More veterans will have the opportunity to walk again thanks to expanded access to a life changing device made by ReWalk exoskeleton.

Continue Reading Below

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) revised its policy to offer national access to medical devices for paralyzed veterans.

“The VA issued a policy several years ago but it only covered people in 23 centers around the states. Most veterans didn’t live anywhere near it,” ReWalk Robotics CEO Larry Jasinski told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Friday.

The new policy is called Veterans Choice and it allows veterans to be evaluated at one of the designated spinal cord injury VA centers.

“You either get taken care of at the hospital near you—the large one of the 23,” he said. “But if you don’t live near it then they have [spokespeople] in local hospitals so you can get it paid for where you live.”

Advertisement

As for the cost, “It’s about $70 thousand for the device,” he added. “And then they put a five-year policy that will take care of it, so they spend a total of about $100 thousand” he explained.

The apparatus allows people with spinal cord injuries to stand up and move about by mirroring the natural walking pattern with mechanical motion to the hip and knees.

“It’s given me another chance,” said veteran Gene Laureano. “I always say I don’t have to just exist in a chair. I can participate in life.”

ReWalk is the first exoskeleton to receive FDA clearance for personal and rehabilitation use the in United States, the company said.