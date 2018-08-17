Cleveland Browns win unlocks Bud Light smart fridges all at once

Bud Light is promising free beer to Cleveland Browns fans this season — only there’s one little catch — they need to win.

“Victory Fridges” have been installed in 10 Cleveland-area bars that have purchased “smart” fridges. As soon as the Browns secure a victory, the fridges, each of which holds about 200 beers, simultaneously unlock via Wi-Fi, allowing fans 21 and older to rejoice together. The fridges are powered by Bud E-Fridge smart technology, which is only available in California, according a company press release.

“As soon as the victory is clinched there is a button that basically we push and it releases all the fridges,” Anheuser-Busch Head of Sports Marketing Nick Kelly told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Friday. “So the chains just fall off the fridges.”

The Browns went winless last season, but Kelly has faith that the drought will end soon.

“The Browns fans have gone through a lot,” he said. “We believe they are going to get a win this year.”

Anheuser Bush InBev is also working very closely with the bars to ensure order once the fridges are opened.

“I think the fans just want to be a part of it,” he said. “So they will be a little bit more, I would hope, tame at the time.”

Several fridges will also be placed inside the Browns’ field, FirstEnergy Stadium, for their first at-home win.