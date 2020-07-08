Pompeo snubs TikTok while praising social media companies for refusing to share data with Hong Kong

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo snubbed controversial app TikTok while praising other social media companies for refusing to share user data with Hong Kong authorities in light of a new national security law imposed by the Chinese government.

TikTok said Tuesday it will pull out of Hong Kong.

"I want to give kudos to Google, Facebook and Twitter for refusing to surrender user data to the Hong Kong government," Pompeo said at a press briefing on Wednesday. "Other companies should do the same."

Pompeo told "The Ingraham Angle" on Monday that the Trump administration is considering restricting U.S. users' access to the Chinese app TikTok over concerns it is a national security risk.

"We have been engaged in a constant evaluation about ensuring we protect the privacy of American citizens. ... This doesn't relate to any one business or company," Pompeo said Wednesday when asked about the potential for a ban on TikTok. "The comments I made about a particular company earlier this week fall in the context of us evaluating the threat from the Chinese Communist Party."

Facebook and Twitter said Monday they will pause all information and data requests from Hong Kong authorities.

"Beijing fears its own people's free thinking more than any foreign foe," Pompeo said Wednesday.

