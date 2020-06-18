Burger King partners with TikTok despite US Navy warning on China ties

Burger King has announced a new partnership with TikTok in which customers can order a Whopper for just $1 by posting a short-form dance video to the popular social media platform.

Continue Reading Below

“We are investing in our digital channels and are always looking for innovative ways to engage with guests," Jorge Luiz R. Oliveira, Burger King's director of media and social channels, said in a statement Thursday. "The BK North America team is constantly pushing into new territories and Whopper Dance on TikTok is one of these ideas.”

TIKTOK OWNER BYTEDANCE FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE SOARED TO AROUND $5.6B

Starting Thursday, TikTok stars Loren Gray, Avani and Nathan Davis Jr. will post video tutorials on their personal pages, "demonstrating moves representing Whopper sandwich combinations that users can incorporate into their customized dance order."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % QSR RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. 56.01 -0.19 -0.34%

In order to receive the promotion, users need to follow Burger King's TikTok account and post the video of their dance order using a "specialized BK soundtrack" along with #WhopperDance. Users will receive a direct message on the platform from Burger King with a code that can be entered into the fast-food chain's app.

Guests can pick up their order in the restaurant or have orders with a $10 minimum delivered for free. The #WhopperDance promotion is valid through June 28 and free delivery through the app on orders with a $10 minimum is valid until July 5.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The news comes just a day after U.S. Navy Public Information Officer Rear Adm. Charlie Brown warned that TikTok's ties to China pose a national security risk.

"I get it that TikTok is hugely popular among a demographic that may be important to you," Brown said in a Twitter thread. "I get it that you can’t be part of a conversation if you’re not present. But you don’t need to be a think-tank expert to know that info control is important to China’s government #guardup."

He urged his fellow sailors to recognize that "social media is national security, too."

"It is not just about what is on our government phone or not. It’s about social media literacy— how much trust can you put in the info you are seeing?" Brown added. "There are more choices than ever for how we share information and stay connected with each other. Choose avenues you trust."

TikTok and Burger King did not immediately return FOX Business' requests for comment regarding Brown's comments.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

TikTok was banned by the Navy in December due to growing data and privacy concerns.

Roughly 60 percent of TikTok’s 26.5 million monthly active users in the United States are aged 16 to 24, the company said last year.