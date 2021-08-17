Poly Network offers job to hacker who stole $600M

Poly Network says it will not seek prosecution of the hacker who stole more than $600 million in digital currency from the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, and instead, they are offering the individual a high-level gig.

Earlier this month, a cyberattack on Poly Network resulted in what might be the largest heist to ever occur in the blockchain realm, with a hacker or hackers making away with various cryptocurrencies tallying to $610 million.

HACKERS STEAL OVER $600M IN ONE OF THE LARGEST CRYPTO HEISTS EVER

Poly Network said it was able to open up communications with the alleged perpetrator who has been dubbed "Mr. White Hat," suggesting that the hacker might be the well-intentioned type who finds vulnerabilities in companies' cybersecurity and exposes them so the holes can be closed. The individual has thus far returned more than half the funds, and the platform has offered the hacker a $500,000 "bug bounty" in hopes of persuading the person to return the rest.

Then on Tuesday, Poly Network doubled down, announcing that it would not press charges against "Mr. White Hat" for the heist and offered the person a job.

"#PolyNetwork has no intention of holding #mrwhitehat legally responsible and cordially invites him to be our Chief Security Advisor," the group tweeted, adding that the "$500,000 bounty is on the way" and "whatever #mrwhitehat chooses to do with the bounty in the end, we have no objections."

"We have made constant efforts to establish an understanding with Mr. White Hat and genuinely hope that Mr. White Hat will transfer the private keys as soon as possible so that we can return full asset control back to the users at the earliest," Poly Network wrote in an accompanying medium post in an apparent attempt to convince the hacker to cooperate.

The group went on to emphasize that the job offer stands, and wrote that "it is important to reiterate that Poly Network has no intention of holding Mr. White Hat legally responsible, as we are confident that Mr. White Hat will promptly return full control of the assets to Poly Network and its users."