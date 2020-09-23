Pinterest sees record downloads with iOS 14 update

Pinterest has seen a record number of downloads in September after Apple released iOS 14, according to tech news website TechCrunch.

The new iPhone operating system gives users new ways to customize their wallpaper and apps, and Pinterest fans are using the image-sharing website as a source for ideas.

"There has been an increase in searches for iOS 14 wallpapers and home screen design this week by Gen Z users, a demographic group that grew 50% year-over-year in June 2020," a Pinterest spokesperson told TechCrunch.

The spokesperson added that these users "often use Pinterest as a resource for aesthetic inspiration and decorating offline spaces like bedrooms, so it’s interesting to see them seek inspiration for their online spaces, too."

Pinterest recorded 616,000 new downloads — a record high for the app — on Sept. 21 alone, app data analytics firm Apptopia found, according to TechCrunch.

App intelligence company Sensor Tower recorded a slightly higher number at 680,000 new global downloads on Sept. 21, and around 800,000 new global downloads on Sept. 20, representing a 32% increase from the week of Sept. 13, TechCrunch reported.

The app also moved from its No. 47 ranking on a list of the top free iPhone apps to No. 7 on Sept. 20 and No. 6 on Sept. 21, according to the outlet.

Pinterest's "Today" section, which features trending pin topics, shows a section titled "Phone Update: Trending Wallpapers and aesthetic home screen ideas." The pins include wallpapers and app icon inspiration.

Users have also been downloading apps "Photo Widget," "Color Widgets" and "Widgetsmith" to coordinate wallpapers with app displays.

Pinterest's userbase and sales grew in the second quarter as more people began spending time at home and online during the pandemic.

