What is Pinterest competitor Keen?

Keen is a Google-owned app that resembles image- and idea-sharing website Pinterest in the way it operates.

The app — which Google’s workshop for experimental projects, Area 120, launched in June — is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology to pique the interests of creative minds and deliver relevant content.

"On Keen, which is a web and Android app, you say what you want to spend more time on, and then curate content from the web and people you trust to help make that happen," a Google blog post explaining the app reads.

Users make a "keen," similar to the idea of a Pinterest "board," that can range in topic ideas from baking to typography; then, Keen helps users curate content, share collections and find new ideas. "Keens" can be private or public depending on user preference.

The app uses Google Search and machine learning "to remain on the lookout for helpful content related to your interests," the blog post says. As tech magazine The Verge pointed out, however, Pinterest also uses AI technology to help curate content for users.

Keen is available on the web and Android phones via the Google Play store.

