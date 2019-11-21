PayPal’s 'opens' its holiday windows today on New York City’s 5th Ave

The famed holiday windows of Saks Fifth Avenue is getting some digital competition from PayPal on Friday.

Continue Reading Below

The electronic payment company has opened a real-life storefront on New York's busiest shopping thoroughfare, unveiling a set of huge window displays that showcase the stories of five pre-selected small businesses.

The storefront at West 44th Street and 5th Avenue could give new meaning to the term "window shopping." While pedestrians can't actually go inside the store, they can window shop to learn about each company and scan QR codes with their mobile devices that will direct them to the websites where they can make a purchase.

“The interactive shopping experience will not only tell shoppers more about these amazing small businesses and the work they do for the causes and communities they care about,” PayPal wrote in a blog post, but the shopping windows will also “connect shoppers with thoughtfully made gifts from thoughtfully owned businesses for every loved one on their list.”

The stores and businesses making the "move" to 5th Avenue via Pay Pal are:

PayPal’s pop-up, which will be operational through January 2020, comes at a good time for these small businesses. Americans are expected to spend up to $730 billion on the holidays this year, according to data from the National Retail Federation. That’s up 4 percent from 2018 and more than $1,000 per person. In a study from software firm Womply, which looked at retailers’ transactions nationwide, researchers found that New York State ranked No. 1 among all 50 states in total sales volume from Thanksgiving, to Christmas and into the New Year.

Plus, the storefront lands smack in the middle of one of the busiest places in the city: The famed stretch of street features St. Patrick's Cathedral, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, Saks and the festive Bryant Park ice skating rink, which features its own collection of holiday pop-up shops. More than half a million visitors walked up and down the iconic walkways last year according to social media data analyzed by Thinknum.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC. 101.10 -1.45 -1.41%

UBER EXEC LAUNCHING COFFEE STARTUP TO COMPETE WITH STARBUCKS

PayPal, which brought in a whopping $15 billion in revenue last year, is no stranger to pop-up attractions. It opened a lower Manhattan storefront in 2011 to showcase new its tools and technologies. And last summer, it opened another promotional spot in the city to educate customers on credit card rewards points among other digital trends.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

And the company has been trending upward: Its stock is up nearly 20 percent on the year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS