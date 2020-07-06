My investment in Parler is an investment in liberty: Strategic investor Jeffrey Wernick

I believe that the greatest endowment from God is our self-sovereignty.

Every individual has the right to make their own choices on their personal journey to discover truth and virtue. But man-made obstacles often stand in our way.

For much of human history, we have lived under a centralized authority. Kings, queens, and dictators have ruled us. Central authorities, rarely benign, to one degree or another usurp our sovereignty and rob us of the chance to be our best selves.

Central authorities often become tyrants. They use force and violence to command us. Comply, they demand, or we will torture and imprison you.

Great thinkers like Adam Smith, John Locke and Alexis de Tocqueville inspired a revolution of self-government and economic freedom, but the leviathan of central authority continues to drag us backward. National governments grow beyond the restraints of founding documents, central banks flourish, and the rule of law is often ignored.

Technology provides us the best chance to break free from the cycle of tyranny and liberate humankind. Technology allows power to be distributed amongst the many rather than centralized with the elite few.

The World Wide Web was meant to be a melting pot of sovereign people brought together through permissionless volunteerism. It is supposed to be a place of unfettered access, free of any biased central authority, where all are welcome and respected, regardless of race, gender, ideology or socio-economic status. It is meant to be a place of true equality where identity provides no burden and no privilege.

The Web is being colonized by tech oligarchs like Twitter and Facebook. They use the very technology intended to liberate, instead to subjugate.

Decentralized ecosystems built on the Web, like Bitcoin, provide an open, immutable public ledger that is permissionless and censorship-resistant. Under a proof of work consensus model, it is impossible to change the rules and the centralization of power becomes irrelevant by design. It moves us beyond the need for coercion, and toward volunteerism. We are free to choose and be judged only on our merits.

As these tech tyrants gain more power, we stand at a historical crossroads: a tipping point. Whether we are pulled back toward tyranny or leap forward to the limitless promise of decentralization will depend on the action we take.

I have never been one to seek the public eye, but I feel compelled to act. The stakes are too high. The freedoms of those I love are at stake. And so, I have spent time, talent, and treasure to launch a series of strategic investments in companies that are building an alternative ecosystem to the tech oligarchs.

Parler is one of those companies. They share both my values and my vision.

Parler understands that there is no threat the tech tyrants pose that is more dire than to our freedom of speech.

Jeffrey Wernick is strategic investor in Parler. He is also an early bitcoin adopter, advocate and acquirer. Additionally he is a seed investor and an angel investor. Wernick is a frequently invited lecturer and speaker including at his alma mater, the University of Chicago.

