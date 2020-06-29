Alternative social media Parler added 1M users in a week, still not profitable: CEO

Alternative social media platform Parler has added approximately 1 million users in the last week but is still not profitable, founder and CEO John Matze Jr. said Monday.

Continue Reading Below

The app is approaching 2 million users, Matze said. By comparison, Facebook has 2 billion. Parler's main focus is free speech, he said.

CONSERVATIVES USE TWITTER TO PUSH ALTERNATIVE PARLER APP AFTER TRUMP TWEET FLAGGED

"It's mostly conservatives," Matze told FOX Business' Stuart Varney. "However, we have seen a large influx of younger very left-leaning individuals, a lot of [Black Lives Matter] people who have actually come to argue with the conservatives who are joining."

Matze said he was "happy" to be adding users even though Parler hasn't turned a profit.

"We are still growing," he said. "I'm just happy that we are growing and getting a lot of users on. It's really nice to actually see the community coming together like this."

Conservatives fed up with Twitter promoted Parler after Twitter added a warning to one of President Trump's tweets saying he violated its "policy against abusive behavior" last week.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"To the many people asking, yes, I am over at Parler," Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist wrote on Twitter last week. "Joined recently when Twitter first ramped up its brazen and unethical 2020 election interference. I'm still figuring out the system. You can follow me there when you sign up."

Pundit Dan Bongino is also pushing Parler after announcing earlier in June that he had taken an ownership stake in Parler.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS