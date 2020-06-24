Conservatives use Twitter to push alternative Parler app after Trump tweet flagged

Conservatives are using Twitter to push alternative social media Parler after Twitter added a warning to one of President Trump's tweets saying he violated its "policy against abusive behavior" on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

"To the many people asking, yes, I am over at Parler," Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. "Joined recently when Twitter first ramped up its brazen and unethical 2020 election interference. I'm still figuring out the system. You can follow me there when you sign up."

"Just got Parler app. I'm assuming none of us are long for this site. Find me @JesseKellyDC. I'm amazing," conservative radio host Jesse Kelly wrote on Wednesday.

Other conservative pundits pushed Parler from their Twitter accounts, including pundit Dan Bongino, who said he had taken an ownership stake in Parler last week.

Parler bills itself as the "free expression" social media platform. Parler has more than one million users, site co-founder John Matze told The Wall Street Journal.

Twitter flagged a tweet from Trump that said individuals trying to establish an autonomous zone in Washington, D.C., would be met with "serious force."

"We've placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group," the company said.

WHAT IS SECTION 230?

Trump issued an executive order in May that could remove some of social media platforms' liability protections if they engage in "selective censorship" harmful to national discourse.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TWTR TWITTER INC. 31.76 -1.15 -3.49%

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act states that "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Trump's executive order came shortly after Twitter attached fact-check warnings to some of the president's warnings.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE