OpenAI says its new models can reason and think ‘much like a person’

ChatGPT creator OpenAI has rolled out a new series of artificial intelligence models designed to reason through more difficult tasks similarly to how humans do.

The Microsoft-backed AI startup on Thursday introduced its new models, dubbed the o1 and o1-mini, which are now available in ChatGPT and its API.

"We trained these models to spend more time thinking through problems before they respond, much like a person would," the company said in a blog post. "Through training, they learn to refine their thinking process, try different strategies, and recognize their mistakes."

OpenAI said the models are capable of reasoning through complex tasks and can solve more challenging problems than previous models in science, coding and math.

In its blog post, OpenAI said the o1 model scored 83% on the qualifying exam for the International Mathematics Olympiad, compared with 13% for its previous model, GPT-4o.

The model also improved performance on competitive programming questions and exceeded human PhD-level accuracy on a benchmark of science problems, the company said.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman touted the new model series in a post on X, calling them "our most capable and aligned models yet."

"o1 is still flawed, still limited, and it still seems more impressive on first use than it does after you spend more time with it," he wrote. "[B]ut also, it is the beginning of a new paradigm: AI that can do general-purpose complex reasoning."

