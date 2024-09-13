Expand / Collapse search
Artificial intelligence
Published

OpenAI says its new models can reason and think ‘much like a person’

Microsoft-backed OpenAI adds new o1 and o1-mini models to ChatGPT

Sarah Ponczek and Luke Lloyd discuss their tech and A.I. outlooks, the impact on airfreight and shipping rates from Shein and Temu, and the Feds handling of rates.

Artificial Intelligence is here to stay: Sarah Ponczek

Sarah Ponczek and Luke Lloyd discuss their tech and A.I. outlooks, the impact on airfreight and shipping rates from Shein and Temu, and the Feds handling of rates.

ChatGPT creator OpenAI has rolled out a new series of artificial intelligence models designed to reason through more difficult tasks similarly to how humans do.

The Microsoft-backed AI startup on Thursday introduced its new models, dubbed the o1 and o1-mini, which are now available in ChatGPT and its API.

OpenAI

OpenAI introduced its latest series of AI models this week, which CEO Sam Altman says is their most advanced yet. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration / Reuters Photos)

"We trained these models to spend more time thinking through problems before they respond, much like a person would," the company said in a blog post. "Through training, they learn to refine their thinking process, try different strategies, and recognize their mistakes."

OpenAI said the models are capable of reasoning through complex tasks and can solve more challenging problems than previous models in science, coding and math.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks at an event

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks at the Microsoft Build event in Seattle, Washington, on May 21, 2024. OpenAI released its latest series of models this week. (Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In its blog post, OpenAI said the o1 model scored 83% on the qualifying exam for the International Mathematics Olympiad, compared with 13% for its previous model, GPT-4o.

The model also improved performance on competitive programming questions and exceeded human PhD-level accuracy on a benchmark of science problems, the company said.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman touted the new model series in a post on X, calling them "our most capable and aligned models yet."

"o1 is still flawed, still limited, and it still seems more impressive on first use than it does after you spend more time with it," he wrote. "[B]ut also, it is the beginning of a new paradigm: AI that can do general-purpose complex reasoning."

Reuters contributed to this report.