OpenAI releases text-to-video AI model Sora to certain ChatGPT users

OpenAI released its text-to-video artificial intelligence model, Sora, this week after the completion of its testing phase.

The Microsoft-backed AI startup first teased the model in February and rolled it out Monday for ChaptGPT Pro and Plus users at no additional charge, saying on X it was the company's "holiday gift" for customers.

OpenAI said in a blog post that Sora, which creates video from text, will be available at tailored pricing for different types of users early in 2025.

Users will be able to generate videos up to 1080-pixel resolution up to 20 seconds long and in widescreen, vertical or square aspect ratios.

OpenAI said while Sora would not yet be available in the European Union's Switzerland and the U.K., the AI model would be accessible in other regions where ChatGPT is present.

The company also said it will block the creation and upload of damaging forms of abuse, such as child sexual abuse materials and sexual deepfakes, on Sora to prevent its misuse.

"Uploads of people will be limited at launch, but we intend to roll the feature out to more users as we refine our deepfake mitigations," it said.

Reuters contributed to this report.