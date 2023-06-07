OpenAI forces shutdown of conservative ChatGPT-powered AI bot, creator claims

The team that released a modified version of OpenAI's ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot that provided answers from a conservative perspective says OpenAI has forced them to shut their bot down and the ChatGPT creator is curtailing their free speech in doing so.

The makers of pro-free speech web browser TUSK Browser rolled out their conservative chatbot a month ago, using OpenAI as their chatbot provider. TUSK dubbed its right-wing bot "GIPPR" after Republican icon and late President Ronald Reagan, who was nicknamed "The Gipper."

But now, TUSK says they have no choice but to sever ties with OpenAI because the ChatGPT creator allegedly sought to require them to "conform to their requirements for what can or cannot be said."

BANKING INDUSTRY PUSHES BACK ON CFPB'S WARNING OVER USE OF AI CHATBOTS

TUSK claims OpenAI informed them that GIPPR was not in compliance with OpenAI's policies "specifically related to deceptive activity and coordinated inauthentic behavior" and that they need to "keep users and third parties safe."

OpenAI did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment on the situation.

CHATGPT FACES MOUNTING ACCUSATIONS OF BEING ‘WOKE,’ HAVING LIBERAL BIAS

"The GIPPR bot had been modified to not be highly biased in favor of a leftist agenda, something which seems to be of critical importance to the original creators of ChatGPT," TUSK founder and CEO Jeff Bermant said in a statement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Tusk had produced the only AI bot in operation which actually was fair and balanced and did not promote a radical leftist agenda," Bermant continued. "Until they find a solution to get it back online, the world of AI will remain highly unbalanced."