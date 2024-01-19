Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tech
Published

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wants to build chip fabrication plants with investment money

Altman is looking for $8-$10 billion for his AI chip venture

close
Wall Street Alliance Group partner Aadil Zaman and Peapack Private Wealth Management managing principal David Dietze react to Sam Altman returning to OpenAI five days after his firing on 'Making Money.' video

Microsoft capitalized on the Sam Altman, OpenAI fiasco: Aadil Zaman

Wall Street Alliance Group partner Aadil Zaman and Peapack Private Wealth Management managing principal David Dietze react to Sam Altman returning to OpenAI five days after his firing on 'Making Money.'

Sam Altman has his sights set on creating chip fabrication plants.

Bloomberg News on Friday reported on the OpenAI CEO’s goal of establishing factories dedicated to semiconductors, an important component for artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The outlet cited unnamed sources "with knowledge of the plans."

Reports about Altman trying to drum up the necessary funds have been circulating for a couple of months. 

SAM ALTMAN REPORTEDLY SOUGHT FUNDING FOR NEW AI VENTURES BEFORE OPENAI OUSTER: REPORT

He needs significant investment to facilitate the endeavor and has been approaching entities about the possibility of providing it, according to Bloomberg.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit in San Francisco on Nov. 16, 2023. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Altman has talked to technology firm G42, looking for $8-$10 billion, according to Bloomberg. SoftBank is reportedly another company with which he has talked.

FOX Business reached out to OpenAI, G42 and SoftBank for comment.

OPENAI RAKED IN OVER $1.6 BILLION IN REVENUE THIS YEAR AMID CEO SAM ALTMAN DRAMA

Multiple chip fabrication plants would reportedly be established as part of Altman’s global semiconductor endeavor with collaboration from other companies. 

Bloomberg identified Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Samsung and Intel as companies that could be considered possible for a team-up with OpenAI. FOX Business reached out to those companies for comment, with Intel declining to do so.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Semiconductor demand and supply has reportedly helped drive Altman’s intent to build chip fabrication plants.

Sam Altman picture with OpenAI logo

OpenAI experienced some turbulence late last year amid Altman’s firing and return. (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

OpenAI, which experienced some turbulence late last year amid Altman’s firing and return, is the company behind ChatGPT, which first debuted to the public in late 2022.

OPENAI'S SAM ALTMAN OPENS UP ABOUT SHOCKING FIRING

The company has since started offering several different versions of its wildly-popular AI chatbot, as well as an application programming interface and other tools.

Earlier this month, it rolled out a store of custom user-built ChatGPT bots to paying customers.