OpenAI CEO Sam Altman looking forward to working with Trump admin, says US must build best AI infrastructure

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, on Sunday said he is looking forward to working with the incoming Trump administration, adding that he thinks President-elect Trump will succeed at helping to make America a world-leading force in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Altman made the remarks during an interview that aired on "Fox News Sunday," where he emphasized how "super important" it is for the U.S. and its allies to lead the charge on infrastructure that will support cutting-edge AI development, especially in the tech race against China.

"AI is a little bit different than other kinds of software in that it requires massive amounts of infrastructure, power, computer chips, data centers, and we need to build that here and we need to be able to have the best AI infrastructure in the world to be able to lead with the technology and the capabilities," Altman said. "I believe President-elect Trump will be very good at that."

"[I] look forward to working with [the Trump] administration on it," the tech CEO continued. "It does seem to us like this is going to be very important. It does seem like this will be one of these unusually important moments in the history of technology. And we very much believe that the United States and our allies need to lead this."

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHANGES ACROSS THE US

Altman isn’t the only tech leader who has recently expressed a willingness to work with Trump.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg visited Mar-a-Lago last week for a meeting with the president-elect.

Trump adviser Stephen Miller confirmed the meeting during an episode of "The Ingraham Angle" on Wednesday, saying, "Mark Zuckerberg, like so many business leaders, understands that President Trump is an agent of change, an agent of prosperity."

US AGRICULTURE INDUSTRY TESTS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: 'A LOT OF POTENTIAL'

Other tech titans who supported Trump ahead of his election win include Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Palantir Technologies co-founder Joe Lonsdale, venture capitalist David Sacks, Andreessen Horowitz founders Ben Horowitz and Marc Andreessen, and cryptocurrency exchange Gemini co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss.

While Altman praised the advancements that AI tools have brought, such as helping with medical diagnoses, tutoring and with small business needs, the CEO also acknowledged the technology’s downsides.

"On the downside, you know, to get right at it, I'm sure this will impact jobs," Altman said. "Many jobs it'll make better and more productive, but some it'll make worse and some will go away entirely."

Altman added that it is possible for bad actors to use AI models to hack into systems, and for U.S. adversaries to potentially create national security issues with powerful AI.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"So I think we have a lot of work to do, and we really need to stay in the lead," he said.