North Face pulling ads from Facebook amid backlash over Trump ads

The North Face on Friday said it would no longer be publishing advertisements on Facebook amid backlash over the social media giant's policies.

Continue Reading Below

The announcement came after groups in the “#StopHateforProfit” campaign, launched Wednesday, including Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP, Sleeping Giants, Color Of Change, Free Press and Common Sense, called on large advertisers to cut ties with Facebook.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FB FACEBOOK INC. 237.67 +1.73 +0.73%

"It is clear that Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, are no longer simply negligent, but in fact, complacent in the spread of misinformation, despite the irreversible damage to our democracy. Such actions will upend the integrity of our elections as we head into 2020," NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement.

CIVIL RIGHTS GROUPS PUSH FOR FACEBOOK AD BOYCOTT

The NAACP's Twitter page shared Johnson's quote, to which The North Face replied, "We’re in. We’re Out @Facebook #StopHateForProfit," along with a link to the #StopHateforProfit website.

Groups in the campaign say Facebook amplifies white supremacists, allows posts that incite violence and contain political propaganda and misinformation, and doesn’t stop “bad actors using the platform to do harm.”

FACEBOOK EMPLOYEE WHO PROTESTED INACTION ON TRUMP POSTS SAYS HE WAS FIRED

They want to apply public pressure on Facebook to “stop generating ad revenue from hateful content, provide more support to people who are targets of racism and hate, and to increase safety for private groups on the platform.”

The big tech companies have struggled over how to manage the floods of posts and videos that users put on their platforms every day. Facebook’s employees recently publicly criticized Zuckerberg for deciding to leave up posts by President Donald Trump that suggested police-brutality protesters in Minneapolis could be shot.

As it faces criticism for its policy of allowing politicians to post false information, including about voting, the company is launching an effort to boost U.S. voter turnout.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Facebook took down an advertisement from Trump's 2020 reelection campaign calling on voters to sign a petition opposing Antifa that displayed a red, upside-down triangle symbol, which some experts connected to a symbol used in Nazi Germany.

"The Nazis used red triangles to identify their political victims in concentration camps. Using it to attack political opponents is highly offensive," Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Associated Press contributed to this report.