Facebook employee who protested inaction on Trump posts says he was fired

Social media engineer claims tweet prompted his firing

Reuters
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg joins Dana Perino on 'The Daily Briefing.'

Zuckerberg: Facebook must take action on policy violations by anyone, including officials and president

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg joins Dana Perino on ‘The Daily Briefing.’

SAN FRANCISCO - A Facebook Inc  employee who criticized Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg's decision not to take action against inflammatory posts by U.S. President Donald Trump this month said on Friday that the social media company had fired him.

Brandon Dail, whose social media profiles describe him as a user interface engineer in Seattle, wrote on Twitter that he was dismissed for publicly challenging a colleague's silence on the controversy, which prompted a rare staff protest at Facebook on June 1.

Dozens of employees, including Dail and six other engineers on his team, abandoned their desks and tweeted objections to Zuckerberg's handling of Trump's posts.

Dail said the tweet that prompted his firing, which he sent the day after that walkout, scolded a fellow engineer for declining to add a statement of support to developer documents he was publishing.

"Intentionally not making a statement is already political," Dail wrote in the tweet.

Trump's posts included the racially charged phrase "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" in reference to protests against racism and police brutality held after the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

Twitter affixed a warning label to the same post, saying it glorified violence. Facebook opted to leave the post untouched.

Zuckerberg stood by his decision at a tense all-hands meeting with employees that week. During the meeting, Dail tweeted that it was "crystal clear today that leadership refuses to stand with us."

Dail again voiced objections this week after both Facebook and Twitter declined to take action against a Trump post that contained an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory about Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old protester who was critically injured by police in Buffalo, New York.

"Trump's attack on Martin Gugino is despicable and a clear violation [of] Facebook's anti-harassment rules. It's again extremely disappointing that we (and Twitter) haven't removed it," he said.

Facebook and Dail did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

