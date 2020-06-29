Nikola taking $5,000 deposits on electric pickup trucks that don’t exist yet

Nikola Motors is taking deposits for a new hydrogen fuel cell-powered and electric pickup truck that doesn't even exist yet.

Continue Reading Below

Deposits start at $250 for its Instinct package, which includes $500 off the Badger's purchase price, a single ticket to its annual Nikola World event and a single entry to win the pickup, according to the company's website. Nikola's $1,000 Predator package offers $2,000 off the purchase price, two tickets to the event and five entries to win the pickup. The $5,000 Honey package offers 10,000 off the purchase price, two VIP backstage passes to see the Badger up close at Nikola World and 25 entries to win the pickup.

TESLA VS NIKOLA: WHAT TO KNOW

Nikola CEO Trevor Milton says the deposits are completely refundable.

"Unlike our competitors, we don't use your money to fund our development. @nikolamotor is guaranteeing and vouching to leave your paid deposits for all vehicles in an account and not consume the funds," Milton tweeted. "You have a guaranteed ability to get your deposits back until you choose your final colors, specs and your truck enters the assembly line. Without penalty. Now let's see our competitors agree to that as well. Who's solid, who's not. Nikola is solid."

The Badger will be unveiled at Nikola World during the first week of December.

MUSK DEFENDS TESLA AS TEXAS COUNTY CONSIDERS MILLIONS IN TAX BREAKS TO LAND 'GIGFACTORY'

The vehicle only exists in renders and is being made to compete with Tesla's Cybertruck, according to a report by Electrek.

Before Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck last year, Milton reportedly tweeted renders of the Badger and sarcastically suggested that Elon Musk-led Tesla could use them for the Cybertruck.

“We were not planning on it if he built a good looking truck," he said, according to Electrek. "I was waiting to be first on the list, but I would never buy a Cybertruck. The Badger is what I was hoping Tesla would build design wise. So if he won’t, I will. Now our interest is sky high and why wouldn’t I?”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to the company, the powertrain has 906 horsepower and 980 lb-ft of torque, includes up to 600 miles of range and can go up to 60 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds. The truck's full cost ranges between $60,000 and $90,000.

Martin told FOX Business the Badger will also have waterproof displays and a customizable backseat for additional cargo as well as a water fountain that filters the water from the fuel-cell power source.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NKLA NIKOLA 67.57 +4.02 +6.33% TSLA TESLA INC. 1,009.35 +49.61 +5.17%

Nikola stock closed at $67.57 during Monday's trading session, surging more than 6 percent on the announcement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS