Nike partnering with Customs and Border Protection to stop the influx of counterfeit goods

Nike is partnering up with Customs and Border Protection to try to stem the influx of counterfeit goods flowing into the U.S.

The company is donating proprietary technology that will be tested at mail and consignment express facilities in the near future.

"Nike, Inc. is partnering with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to help authenticate Nike, Inc. merchandise and prevent counterfeit products from entering the U.S," a Nike spokesperson told FOX Business.

Counterfeit goods are a growing problem in the United States, with the CBP seizing 26,503 shipments containing goods last year that would have been worth $1.3 billion if they were legitimate.

Clothing accounts for about 15% of those counterfeit goods, while jewelry accounts for 12% and shoes account for another 12%. The rest of the items consist of electronics, handbags, wallets, pharmaceuticals, toys and other goods.

Nike is a frequent target of these scammers. In 2019, CBP in Los Angeles seized 14,806 pairs of counterfeit Nike shoes that would have been worth $2,247,680 if genuine. The footwear, which came from China, was mislabeled as "napkins" in an attempt to mislead authorities.

Counterfeit goods not only hurt American businesses, but also national security in some cases, according to CBP.

"As criminal organizations use proceeds from counterfeit sales to fund other illegal activity, our partnerships help strengthen our border security posture through innovation and resource optimization," Diane Sabatino, deputy executive assistant commissioner of the CBP Office of Field Operations, said Thursday.