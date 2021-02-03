Crackdown on counterfeit Super Bowl items in effect

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is warning of counterfeit NFL merchandise ahead of Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

Tens of millions worth of counterfeit NFL items were confiscated over the past year with many goods, including fake Super Bowl rings and jerseys, seized within the past seven days in Tampa, Fla., the site of this year’s Super Bowl, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

So far, the federal law enforcement agency reported intercepting more than 150,000 items over the past year.

In a First on FOX Business report on “Varney & Co.” Wednesday, Edward Lawrence noted that the crackdown was part of what’s called “Operation Team Player,” which is conducted in coordination with the NFL each year.

Steve Francis, the assistant director for the Global Trade Investigations Division with HSI, displayed a counterfeit Tom Brady jersey that was recently seized, telling Lawrence that it was being sold in the street. He noted that “the quality of the jersey is subpar” and that it was “one of many” Tom Brady jerseys recently confiscated.

Francis said that 85 to 90% of all confiscated items have arrived from China or Hong Kong.

Lawrence reported that the fake goods are coming into Florida through the Port of Miami or have been flown in through mail carriers.

He added that ICE said that not only do the counterfeit products scam customers into buying subpar items, but it also takes away money from legitimate companies that make the goods.

On Sunday, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will become the first team in NFL history to have the big game played at their home stadium when the team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Super Bowl LV, which is airing on CBS, is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.

