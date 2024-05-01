Expand / Collapse search
Newspapers sue OpenAI for copyright infringement over AI training

The lawsuits are the latest filed against the makers of generative AI tools that may have used copyrighted content to train AI models

A group of newspapers, including the New York Daily News and Chicago Tribune, sued Microsoft and OpenAI in New York federal court on Tuesday, accusing them of misusing reporters' work to train their generative artificial-intelligence systems.

The eight newspapers, owned by investment firm Alden Global Capital's MediaNews Group, said in the lawsuit that the companies unlawfully copied millions of their articles to train AI products, including Microsoft's Copilot and OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The complaint follows similar ongoing lawsuits against Microsoft and OpenAI, which has received billions in financial backing from Microsoft, brought by the New York Times and news outlets The Intercept, Raw Story and AlterNet.

ChatGPT OpenAI

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, is facing lawsuits over the use of copyrighted content in training its models. (LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

An OpenAI spokesperson said on Tuesday that the company takes "great care in our products and design process to support news organizations." A spokesperson for Microsoft declined to comment on the complaint.

The newspaper cases are among several potential landmark lawsuits brought by copyright owners against tech companies over the data used to train their generative AI systems.

OpenAI ChatGPT Screen

ChatGPT is a generative AI tool that responds to users' prompts after being trained on massive amounts of data. ((Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

A lawyer for the MediaNews publications, Steven Lieberman, told Reuters that OpenAI owed its runaway success to the works of others. The defendants know they have to pay for computers, chips, and employee salaries, but "think somehow they can get away with taking content" without permission or payment, he said.

The lawsuit said Microsoft and OpenAI's systems reproduce the newspapers' copyrighted content "verbatim" when prompted. It said ChatGPT also "hallucinates" articles attributed to the newspapers that harm their reputations, including a fake Denver Post article touting smoking as an asthma cure and a bogus Chicago Tribune recommendation for an infant lounger that was recalled after being linked to child deaths.

ChatGPT homescreen

ChatGPT was released in late 2022 and helped spur the public's interest in AI tools. ((Photo by Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The plaintiffs also include the Orlando Sentinel, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, San Jose Mercury News, Orange County Register and Twin Cities Pioneer Press. They asked the court for unspecified monetary damages and an order blocking any further infringement.