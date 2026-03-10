Expand / Collapse search
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Apple
Published

New emojis coming to Apple iPhones in latest update

Emojis are part of Apple's iOS 26.4 update

Apple iPhone users will be able to add new emojis to their conversations when the latest iOS update rolls out.

The iOS 26.4 beta 4 was released to developers on Monday, according to 9to5Mac, and is expected to be available to the public later this month.

The new emojis were approved by the Unicode Consortium, a nonprofit body for the internationalization of software and services.

An Apple iPhone showing emojis.

A person taps an emoji on an Apple iPhone. (Philip Dulian/Picture Alliance via Getty Images)

The organization maintains a character encoding standard, Unicode, which it says is "embedded in every major operating system and used on more than 20 billion devices worldwide."

The latest emojis are part of the Unicode 17 standard, and will also be added to Android, Windows, social media apps and more, though design and release dates are different.

Apple Inc.

New emojis included in the iOS 26.4 update are:

- Landslide

- Trombone

- Distorted face

- Treasure chest

New Apple iPhone emojis.

The new emojis coming to Apple iPhones in the iOS 26.4 update. (Unicode/Fox News Digital)

- Ballet dancer

- Orca

- Fight cloud

- Hairy creature (Bigfoot/Sasquatch)

The update also adds 150 new skin tones for certain existing icons.