New emojis coming to Apple iPhones in latest update

Apple iPhone users will be able to add new emojis to their conversations when the latest iOS update rolls out.

The iOS 26.4 beta 4 was released to developers on Monday, according to 9to5Mac, and is expected to be available to the public later this month.

The new emojis were approved by the Unicode Consortium, a nonprofit body for the internationalization of software and services.

The organization maintains a character encoding standard, Unicode, which it says is "embedded in every major operating system and used on more than 20 billion devices worldwide."

The latest emojis are part of the Unicode 17 standard, and will also be added to Android, Windows, social media apps and more, though design and release dates are different.

New emojis included in the iOS 26.4 update are:

- Landslide

- Trombone

- Distorted face

- Treasure chest

- Ballet dancer

- Orca

- Fight cloud

- Hairy creature (Bigfoot/Sasquatch)

The update also adds 150 new skin tones for certain existing icons.