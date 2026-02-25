Apple expands US manufacturing with Texas push

Apple will begin producing Mac minis in Houston later this year for the first time, expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint and creating what the company said will be "thousands of jobs."

The expansion will effectively double the size of Apple’s Houston campus and increase production of advanced artificial intelligence servers used in the company’s U.S. data centers.

Apple said Tuesday it will also open a 20,000-square-foot Advanced Manufacturing Center in Houston focused on hands-on workforce training. CEO Tim Cook said the expansion reflects the company’s previously announced commitment to increase U.S. manufacturing, adding that AI server shipments from Houston are ahead of schedule.

The Mac mini will be assembled at a new factory on the Houston campus. The company said servers built there – including logic boards manufactured onsite – are being deployed across its U.S. data center network.

The expansion comes as technology companies increase domestic AI infrastructure capacity and reassess overseas supply chain exposure. Apple did not disclose financial details specific to the Houston project, but it previously pledged to invest $600 billion in the U.S. and says it has surpassed some related targets.

As part of that broader effort, Apple said it has sourced more than 20 billion U.S.-made chips from 24 factories across 12 states, working with suppliers including TSMC, Broadcom and Texas Instruments. The company expects to purchase well over 100 million advanced chips from TSMC’s Arizona facility in 2026. It is also supporting semiconductor and materials investments in Texas, Arizona and Kentucky through partners such as Amkor, GlobalWafers and Corning.

Beyond Houston, Apple has expanded its Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit, which provides training in artificial intelligence, automation and smart manufacturing to small- and medium-sized U.S. businesses.

The Houston expansion is expected to generate new high-tech manufacturing roles and create additional opportunities for suppliers in the region.

While Apple did not detail potential pricing implications, the increased U.S.-based production of advanced chips and AI servers reflects the company’s growing reliance on domestic facilities to support its artificial intelligence and data center operations.