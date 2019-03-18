New electric SUV offers inductive charging, so no need to plug in: Fisker CEO

The road rivalry is revving up as electric car brand Fisker is set to take on Tesla’s Model Y.

Continue Reading Below

“We will offer inductive charging so you won’t have to plug in your car to charge,” Fisker Inc. CEO Henrik Fisker told FOX Business’ “Countdown to the Closing Bell” on Monday.

Fisker is looking to release his newest model SUV in about two years.

“We are looking right now at eight states here in the U.S. We have sort of RFPs out, meaning tenders eight states, to talk with them about possible locations, he said. “We’ll launch it by around mid-2021.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

The electric vehicle automaker is ahead of the electrification in the U.S. and it believes it will be a big job creator in the future, according to Fisker.

“Our plan alone, we would look at up to company 4,000 to 5,000 U.S. jobs eventually past 2025,” he said.