Tesla price hike imminent: What to know

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reminded potential customers mulling a purchase over the weekend that they may want to act soon, before most models get a bit more expensive.

In a recent blog post, the company said it would institute an average 3 percent global price increase affecting Model S, Model X and higher-end Model 3 vehicles. The newly-announced lower-priced Model 3 – with a base price of $35,000 – will not be subject to increases.

Customers have until midnight on Monday to purchase a Tesla vehicle at current price levels.

The price hikes are the result of the company's decision to reverse a cost-cutting plan to shutter most of its store locations: Tesla initially announced an effort last month to wind down its retail sales as it transitioned to online-only transactions.

“As a result of keeping significantly more stores open, Tesla will need to raise vehicle prices by about 3 percent on average worldwide,” the company said in a blog post. “In other words, we will only close about half as many stores, but the cost savings are therefore only about half.”

The company said 20 percent of stores will be under review throughout the coming months.

Last week, Musk unveiled a new crossover SUV – the Model Y – at an event in California. The vehicle has a battery range of 300 miles. Deliveries won’t begin until late 2020 for higher-end variants, which bear price points of $47,000, $51,000 and $60,000. A lower-cost, standard version will be available in the spring of the following year.