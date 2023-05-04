Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Artificial intelligence

New AI-powered investing tool uses ChatGPT to manage portfolios

ChatGPT plugin Portfolio Pilot promises to 'improve investing for millions'

close
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna and SAP CEO Christian Klein join ‘The Claman Countdown’ in a FOX Business exclusive interview to discuss a new deal between the two companies and weigh in on fears surrounding AI developments. video

IBM CEO reveals what jobs AI ‘is going to replace’

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna and SAP CEO Christian Klein join ‘The Claman Countdown’ in a FOX Business exclusive interview to discuss a new deal between the two companies and weigh in on fears surrounding AI developments.

A new artificial intelligence-powered investing guide using OpenAI's ChatGPT for managing portfolios is now available, and promises to "improve investing for millions."

robot hand reaching through computer to stock charts

A new verified ChatGPT plugin for investing, PortfolioPilot, is now available for free. (iStock / iStock)

PortfolioPilot is a verified ChatGPT plugin co-founded by AI software entrepreneur Alex Harmsen that he says is backed by hedge fund-caliber models.

‘GODFATHER OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE’ SAYS AI IS CLOSE TO BEING SMARTER THAN US, COULD END HUMANITY

Users can copy and paste their portfolios into the tool for analysis, receive investment recommendations, search for market information and ask the bot questions – all for free.

"We are on an ambitious mission to build a complete map of how the economy works," Harmsen said in a statement. "This will dramatically improve investing for millions, decrease risk in decision making, and remove huge inefficiencies in the financial sector."

HOW AI AND FINTECH ARE ENCOURAGING RETIREMENT SAVINGS

According to new data, Americans have wasted no time trying out ChatGPT for stock recommendations since the AI-powered chatbot became available to the public in November.

ChatGPT logo

OpenAI's ChatGPT reached one million users in just five days of its release, and had 1.6 billion users in March alone. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

The Motley Fool released a study this week that found 47% of U.S. adults have already used the tool for stock picks, and 69% said they are open to the idea of doing so.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to the survey, higher-income Americans were most likely to use ChatGPT for investment advice, with 77% reporting they have utilized it for stock picks.