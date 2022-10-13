Expand / Collapse search
Technology

Netflix's ad-supported plan gets launch date, price

The new ad-supported plan will launch in 12 countries

Video streaming platform Netflix announced on Thursday the launch date and pricing for its upcoming ad-supported subscription option. 

The ad-supported plan, called Basic with Ads, will become available in the U.S. and 11 other countries starting November 3, according to a press release from the company. The cost in the U.S. will be $6.99 per month.

Here are the other countries it will be available in:

  • Australia
  • Brazil
  • Canada
  • France
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Korea
  • Mexico
  • Spain
  • United Kingdom

Under the Basic with Ads plan, users will see four to five minutes of ads per hour on average, with the ads each being 15- or 30-seconds long, Netflix said. They will play before and during whatever title the user is watching.

Netflix

Smartphone with Netflix logo is placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken April 19, 2022.  (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic / Reuters Photos)

People with the Basic with Ads subscription will be unable to watch a "limited number" of TV shows and films "due to licensing restrictions" that Netflix said it is "working on." Users will also not be able to download entertainment to watch offline, according to the release.

Streaming services open on TV

On a TV in an apartment, streaming services Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Spotify are open. (Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Netflix logo

Netflix logo displayed on a phone screen and Netflix website displayed on a laptop screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on July 14, 2022.  ( Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Netflix’s three existing ad-free plans – Basic, Standard and Premium – will not be affected apart from Basic’s video quality improving to 720p/HD, the company said. 

The streaming platform first announced it had plans to offer a less expensive, ad-supported version earlier in the year after reporting declining growth. In July, Netflix said it had decided to partner with Microsoft on advertising technology and sales.

Advertisers will have access to "broad targeting capabilities" by country and genre and be able to keep their ads from playing with content "that might be inconsistent with their brand," according to Netflix’s release.

The Basic with Ads plan is expected to launch additional countries "over time," Netflix said.

