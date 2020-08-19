Netflix tests a ‘Shuffle’ button for the indecisive viewer

Netflix has officially launched its test of a "Shuffle Play" button for the indecisive viewer.

Continue Reading Below

The feature, which is found below a user's profile and on the streaming service's home screen, enables viewers to select a movie or TV show seemingly at random.

The titles Netflix pitches, however, will either be shows or films similar to ones the user has already watched, titles viewed, or content saved in the "My List" section.

AT&T PUTS ANOTHER 'FOR SALE' SIGN UP SEEKING $1.5B FROM SONY FOR CRUNCHYROLL

The company started testing the feature in July, and the test is reportedly only available for connected-TV devices thus far.

TechCrunch was the first to report the new button, though some users also discovered a shuffle option called “Play Something” in their TV app’s sidebar navigation.

In 2019, Netflix tried out a similar service with a random-episode button on its Android app that was available for select TV shows.

“Shuffle Play” is one of numerous content-discovery techniques Netflix has introduced, with the aim of ratcheting up viewing hours.

Another is Netflix's autoplay of previews when a viewer is browsing the menu. After concluding many were not pleased with the update, the streamer gave users a tool to disable it.

“Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much,” Netflix announced on Twitter.

The company has had a strong quarter, adding 10 million subscribers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, the service now has around 193 million members worldwide.

While Netflix's competitors have attempted to make their own streaming libraries more accessible as well, they have just a fraction of Netflix's viewership.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The newly released WarnerMedia HBO Max, which asserted that its recommendation engine would be better than others', has just 4.1 million subscribers.

NBCUniversal's Peacock reported 10 million customers since its limited introduction in April and national launch in July.