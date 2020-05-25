NASA to live stream ‘Launch America,’ first human mission since 2011

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

The first launch of American astronauts into space from U.S. soil since 2011 is set to take place Wednesday, and NASA wants the public to be a part of it.

The agency will host a social event virtually so viewers can get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the agency’s SpaceX Demo-2 test flight, which will send NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley on a journey to the International Space Station.

NASA TO BUILD FIRST SPACE DESTINATION WITH PRIVATE ROOMS FOR RENT

The launch is targeted for at 4:33 p.m. EDT. Due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions and social-distancing measures, gathering in crowds won’t be permitted.

To watch, subscribe to NASA's social media channels. Coverage will air across NASA TV, Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin, Twitter and YouTube. Viewers can also use the #LaunchAmerica hashtag for a chance to have their post shared by the agency.

ELON MUSK’S SPACEX IS HIRING: TAKE A LOOK AT SOME OF THE POSITIONS

In addition to the launch airing across NASA’s social media channels, a number of events will be exclusive to its Facebook page, like a virtual tour of NASA facilities and a look at the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the company said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

"Through NASA's virtual launch experience, we make it possible for more people than ever to watch the beginning of this new era in human spaceflight," Bettina Inclán, NASA's associate administrator for communications, said in the statement. "We're already seeing people participate online with the #LaunchAmerica hashtag, and helping build the excitement for this historic moment."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS