Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

NASA

NASA awards designs for nuclear power on the moon

The design systems could be launched to the moon for demonstration by the end of the decade

close
Welcoming remarks by the Expedition 67 Crew on the arrival of NASA's Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 Vehicle to the ISS. video

Welcoming remarks by the Expedition 67 Crew on the arrival of NASA's Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 Vehicle to the ISS

Welcoming remarks by the Expedition 67 Crew on the arrival of NASA's Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 Vehicle to the ISS.

NASA has announced the names of three winners in a national contest to design concepts for nuclear power systems on the moon. 

Working with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), NASA selected three companies that designed concept proposals for a fission surface power system design. It could be ready to launch to the moon for a demonstration by the end of the decade. 

NASA nuclear fission

A fission surface power system.  (NASA / Fox News)

Three companies awarded are IX, of Houston, Texas, Lockheed Martin, of Bethesda, Maryland, and Westinghouse of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. 

Each company will be awarded a $5 million contract to turn their initial design concepts into a "40-kilowatt class fission power system" that can provide power on the moon for at least 10 years. 

ISS-BOUND BOEING STARLINER SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCHES AFTER 2 PREVIOUS FAILED ATTEMPTS

NASA said fission systems are relatively small and lightweight compared to other power systems. Fission systems could also enable continuous power regardless of location, available sunlight, and other natural environmental conditions. 

"New technology drives our exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond," Jim Reuter, associate administrator for NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate, said in a statement. "Developing these early designs will help us lay the groundwork for powering our long-term human presence on other worlds."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

NASA said the Phase 1 awards will provide them with critical information from industry that can lead to a joint development for a full flight-certified fission power system. 