Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Boeing

ISS-bound Boeing Starliner successfully launches after 2 previous failed attempts

NASA awarded contracts to Boeing and SpaceX in 2014 to build spacecraft capable of taking astronauts to the International Space Station

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 19

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft successfully launched into orbit Thursday evening from Cape Canaveral on its way to the International Space Station, NASA said. 

The unmanned spacecraft carrying around 800 pounds of cargo is expected to dock at the ISS around 7:10 p.m. ET Friday, NASA explained in a post-launch briefing. The hatch will be opened Saturday morning. 

The delayed launch was Boeing's first successful launch after two previous failed attempts to get to the ISS. 

"What an amazing launch," Kathy Lueders, associate administrator of NASA’s Space Operation Mission Directorate said in the briefing. "We’re working a couple of things … but overall the vehicle so far has - it’s made its insertion burn, and it’s ready to go, and we’re really looking forward to it showing up at the International Space Station." 

NASA'S BOEING ORBITAL FLIGHT TEST-2 : WHAT TO KNOW 

Boeing launch NASA ISS

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft launches from Space Launch Complex 41, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP / AP Newsroom)

Two of the spacecraft’s thrusters failed, Steve Stich NASA’s Commercial Crew Program manager revealed, adding that backups successfully kicked in. "We’ve got to do a little bit more work to figure out why they failed off," he said. There are a total of 12 thrusters on the spacecraft. 

SPACEX SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCHES NASA'S CREW-4 ASTRONAUTS BOUND FOR INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION 

He added that the sublimator, "which flashes water into space to cool the spacecraft" was initially a little sluggish but worked fine once it was in orbit. 

NASA Boeing launch

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Boeing Starliner crew capsule lifts off on a second test flight to the International Space Station from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursd (AP Photo/John Raoux / AP Newsroom)

Joel Montaband, manager of NASA’s International Space Station program, called it a "landmark" mission, saying it "provides a second crew provider to the International Space Station team and the NASA program in general." 

launch NASA Boeing

A ULA Atlas V rocket carrying the Boeing Starliner spacecraft lifts off from pad 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for the Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) mission on May 19, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, United States on May 19, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Both Boeing and SpaceX were awarded NASA contracts in 2014 to build spacecraft capable of taking crews to the ISS but SpaceX has been the only company to take astronauts up so far. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boeing's previous failed attempts were in 2019 when the spacecraft couldn’t dock because of a major software problem and in 2021 when engineers found that more than a dozen of the service module’s valves couldn’t be opened before launch, according to the Washington Post.  