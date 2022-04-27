Musk says Trump's Truth Social 'exists because Twitter censored free speech'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Wednesday writing that its competitor Truth Social, which he says has a "terrible name," only exists because of Twitter’s censorship of free speech.

Musk, who struck a deal Monday to buy the social media giant for roughly $44 billion, replied to a post he wrote late Tuesday that showed Truth Social has passed Twitter on a ranking of Top Free Apps in Apple’s app store.

ELON MUSK ‘AMPLIFIED’ TWITTER'S ‘FREE SPEECH ECOSYSTEM,’ RUMBLE CEO SAYS

"Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech," Musk wrote.

"Should be called Trumpet instead!" the SpaceX CEO replied shortly after, referencing the fact that Truth Social was founded by former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology Group.

Truth Social first appeared on the Apple Store in February 2022.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TWTR TWITTER INC. 48.80 -0.88 -1.76%

Musk, who has frequently criticized Twitter for its abundant censorship, has said he intends to use the platform to promote free speech.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Musk tweeted earlier on Tuesday that Twitter's suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story was "obviously incredibly inappropriate."

Twitter has long come under fire from conservatives and free speech advocates for censoring conservative viewpoints, including blocking the New York Post’s story in 2020 on Hunter Biden’s laptop and permanently banning Trump from the platform in 2021.

FOX Business' Lawrence Richard and Emma Colton contributed to this report.