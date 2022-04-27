Elon Musk ‘amplified’ Twitter’s ‘free speech ecosystem,’ Rumble CEO says

Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal "amplified" the social media platform’s "free speech ecosystem," according to Rumble CEO.

"What Elon has done here is fantastic," Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski said on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday.

"It's really broadened and amplified this asset class… now everybody wants to be part of this free speech ecosystem."

ELON MUSK SEEMS TO THROW SHADE AS TRUTH SOCIAL PASSES TWITTER ON APP STORE

Pavlovski comments come on the heels Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social passing Twitter on a ranking of Top Free Apps in Apple’s app store.

Musk tweeted that "Truth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store," and shared a ranking from AppFigures.com.

Rumble is a free speech video platform that set a new record in March 2022 with 44.3 million monthly active users after Truth Social migrated to its cloud.

Truth Social is Rumble’s first major client. Pavlovski noted the number of people interested in the cloud is "enormous."

"Rumble and Truth have been trailblazers in this new asset class," Pavlovski remarked. "Twitter opening up is a good thing… I’m really excited with what Elon is doing."

He continued to say that free speech doesn’t happen at the "platform level," but at the "infrastructure level," and Musk taking over Twitter will "present a huge opportunity" for the company.

Meanwhile, Musk has criticized Twitter in the past for its censorship and has mentioned he intends to push the social media platform to promote free speech.

Rumble prides itself on being a smaller-scale YouTube alternative video-sharing platform, and the CEO said he’s looking forward to opening up the company’s cloud to other businesses.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Being in America… the First Amendment is here and that's what’s written in stone… that's really important," Pavlovski stressed.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We're going to operate in a jurisdiction that's for free speech... the foundation of democracy, that's what this company is all about," he concluded.