Elon Musk seems to throw shade as Truth Social passes Twitter on App store

The comment comes after Twitter agreed to Musk's offer to purchase the platform

SpaceX CEO and new Twitter owner Elon Musk took to his new platform to point out that Truth Social has passed Twitter on a ranking of Top Free Apps in Apple’s app store.

"Truth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store," Musk tweeted, which was swiftly "liked" by nearly 80,000 users. 

He shared a ranking from AppFigures.com, showing Truth Social ahead of Twitter and TikTok.

Truth Social first appeared on the Apple Store in February 2022.

(Photo by Patrick Pleul - Pool/Getty Images)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on August 13, 2021 in Grünheide near Berlin, Germany. ((Photo by Patrick Pleul - Pool/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

ELON MUSK BUYS TWITTER, SPARKING CONCERN FROM DEMOCRATS

Musk, who has frequently criticized Twitter for its abundant censorship, recently struck a deal to buy the platform for roughly $44 billion as he says he intends to use it to promote free speech.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk tweeted shortly after Twitter accepted Musk’s sizable offer.

The Truth social network logo is seen displayed in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2022. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration / Reuters Photos)

ELON MUSK TO BUY TWITTER FOR $44 BILLION

Truth Social is a social media platform that was founded by Trump Media & Technology Group in opposition to Twitter, intending to give users an opportunity to have "an open, free, and honest global conversation," according to its website.

The platform was created shortly after former President Donald Trump was permanently banned from Twitter and many conservatives migrated over to it.

Many people were swift to criticize Musk’s purchase of Twitter, something he welcomed as he said he hopes his critics remain on the platform.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on May 18, 2021, in New York City.  (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images  |  App store / Getty Images)

Two other widely used social media apps, Instagram and Facebook, ranked 20 and 37 on the list of the top apps for iPhone users, respectively.