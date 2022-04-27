Elon Musk seems to throw shade as Truth Social passes Twitter on App store

SpaceX CEO and new Twitter owner Elon Musk took to his new platform to point out that Truth Social has passed Twitter on a ranking of Top Free Apps in Apple’s app store.

"Truth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store," Musk tweeted, which was swiftly "liked" by nearly 80,000 users.

He shared a ranking from AppFigures.com, showing Truth Social ahead of Twitter and TikTok.

Truth Social first appeared on the Apple Store in February 2022.

Musk, who has frequently criticized Twitter for its abundant censorship, recently struck a deal to buy the platform for roughly $44 billion as he says he intends to use it to promote free speech.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk tweeted shortly after Twitter accepted Musk’s sizable offer.

Truth Social is a social media platform that was founded by Trump Media & Technology Group in opposition to Twitter, intending to give users an opportunity to have "an open, free, and honest global conversation," according to its website.

The platform was created shortly after former President Donald Trump was permanently banned from Twitter and many conservatives migrated over to it.

Many people were swift to criticize Musk’s purchase of Twitter, something he welcomed as he said he hopes his critics remain on the platform.

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

By "free speech", I simply mean that which matches the law.



I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law.



If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect.



Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

Two other widely used social media apps, Instagram and Facebook, ranked 20 and 37 on the list of the top apps for iPhone users, respectively.