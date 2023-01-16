Musk rips 'Satanic' ESG as World Economic Forum meets and discusses controversial investment regime

Elon Musk weighed in with his thoughts on the World Economic Forum’s plans to incorporate "environmental, social and governance," or ESG, criteria into its investment strategy on Sunday, saying the "S" should stand for something else.

"The S in ESG stands for Satanic," the Twitter CEO tweeted.

The tweet was in response to author and former California gubernatorial candidate Michael Schellenberger, who posted a series of tweets about the WEF’s Davos summit launch and rumors that the group is seeking global domination.

Schellenberger tweeted that the WEF and its founder, Klaus Schwab, are fighting back against those who say they are seeking global domination through a "great reset" that could strip the masses of private property, de-industrialize the economy and make everyone eat bugs.

He highlighted a statement from a WEF spokesperson in August, who said, "‘Own nothing, be happy’ – you might have heard the phrase…It started as a screenshot, culled from the Internet by an anonymous anti-Semitic account on the image board 4chan. ‘Own nothing, be happy – The Jew World Order 2030’..."

Schellenberger said the spokesperson's statement was not accurate, though, and that the phrase "Own nothing, be happy," originated from the WEF’s website, not 4chan.

He also explained in the tweets WEF can hardly be considered a conspiracy, crediting Davos as "one of the most heavily publicized events in the world," and it attracts celebrities, world leaders and billionaires.

Schellenberger said WEF has proven to be highly secretive, and when the public asked WEF how Klaus Schwab Foundation invests its assets, a spokesperson said, "Swiss law does not require financial reporting for foundations."

"WEF says its wealth is managed by an internal Investment Committee that seeks to incorporate ‘environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria in its investment strategy to manage the foundation’s long-term strategic reserves,’" Schellenberger tweeted.

Which is when Musk tweeted the "‘S’ in ESG stands for Satanic."

Musk later said, "There should be a game show: ‘4Chan or Davos, who said it?’"