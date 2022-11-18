Activist trolls Elon Musk by projecting images onto Twitter's San Francisco headquarters: 'Mediocre manchild'

A man who reportedly describes himself as a projection activist has trolled Twitter CEO Elon Musk by displaying messages criticizing him on the exterior of the social media company’s San Francisco headquarters.

The footage has gone viral on Twitter – with around 4 million views – after being posted Wednesday night by NBC Bay Area journalist Gia Vang.

"Elon Musk: mediocre manchild, pressurized privilege, petty racist, megalomaniac, worthless billionaire, bankrupt baby, supreme parasite, petulant pimple, apartheid profiteer," read the scrolling words projected on the side of the building.

The display comes as Twitter is reportedly losing more employees after Musk gave them a deadline to choose to work "hardcore" or resign with severance pay.

DEMOCRATIC SENATORS SEND FTC LETTER URGING AN INVESTIGATION OF TWITTER

In a company-wide email sent Wednesday, Musk told employees the choice had to be made by 5 p.m. EST Thursday. After the deadline, some employees took to the social media platform to announce they were "signing off," according to the Associated Press.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It is not clear how many staff members decided to leave after Wednesday's email, but Musk recently booted half of the company's 7,500 full-time workforce and an undisclosed number of contractors.

In the early morning hours on Friday, #RIPTwitter was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter followed by Elon. Other trending topics were Twitter Off, Since Twitter, Before Twitter, and #TwitterIsOverParty.

Fox News' Elizabeth Pritchett and The Associated Press contributed to this report.