Musk announces Twitter change all users can get behind: 'Better in every way'

Just days after Elon Musk announced he would be calling Twitter "X," and moving away from the iconic blue bird logo, he said Thursday that he would also be redesigning the social media platform’s color scheme.

The social media app typically allows users to choose between a "Default" white background, a "Dim" gray background, or a "Lights out" black background — but Musk said the platform will "soon only have ‘dark mode.’"

"It’s better in every way," Musk said in a tweet early Thursday morning.

The comment came in response to another user who inquired if Musk would be changing Twitter's blue verification checkmark to a black-and-white one to match the new "X" logo.

ELON MUSK'S TWITTER OFFICIALLY REBRANDS, CHANGES ICONIC BLUE BIRD LOGO TO X

"Blue tick or Black tick?" the user initially asked. "I like black too but it won’t work in the dark mode," they also said.

Then Musk chimed in to tease the new design.

"Dark mode" is used by other social media platforms and web browsers that typically features a dark gray background that is easier on the eyes and can save battery charge on mobile devices.

ELON MUSK SUGGESTS TWEETS WILL NOW BE CALLED ‘X’S’ AMID REBRAND

Several people who responded to Musk complimented the change.

"Genius idea," one user wrote.

"Can’t wait," responded another.

The change is the latest in Musk’s rebranding of Twitter — potentially moving away from the baggage of its owner ownership — to what will be designed as an "everything app."

"And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," he tweeted just after midnight Sunday.

The new "X" logo was also announced Sunday, and the following day, it was formally changed on the social media platform.

The logo was also projected onto Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters.

Musk, who also owns SpaceX and Tesla, has said he hopes Twitter/X will exist as a global chat service that allows users to easily write messages, share videos and produce and market content. The app will also shift to better allow users to create content and personally profit through subscriptions.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief finalized his purchase of Twitter, Inc in October 2022 for roughly $44 billion.

"The bird is freed," Musk tweeted at the time.