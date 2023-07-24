Elon Musk's Twitter officially rebrands, changes iconic blue bird logo to X

Twitter officially has a new look.

Early Monday morning, Twitter owner Elon Musk formally changed the iconic blue bird logo on the social media platform to a new black-and-white "X," which he revealed the day before.

The logo was also displayed on Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California, early Monday morning. Twitter's official account on the platform also has the name "X."

"Our headquarters tonight," Musk wrote in a tweet with the new "X" logo projected onto the building's exterior.

Musk previously changed the company, formerly "Twitter Inc.," to "X Corp."

Musk has intended to change the logo and the company's identity since he first acquired Twitter in Oct. 2022.

He previously said he wanted to change Twitter to "X, the everything app."

Over the weekend, Musk confirmed he wanted to move away from the light blue aesthetic in pursuit of a black-and-white themed platform. He also said he wanted to gradually getting rid of "all the birds."

"And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," he tweeted just after midnight Sunday.

As the weekend progressed, Musk shared the Interim X logo online.

The logo change comes as Musk has brought many changes to the platform, including a push for Twitter's monthly subscription service, lengthier tweets and better video quality, dropping verification for most non-paying users, the addition of job postings to businesses and others.

Some changes, such as the banning of certain journalists, have prompted backlash.