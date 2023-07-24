Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Twitter

Elon Musk's Twitter officially rebrands, changes iconic blue bird logo to X

Musk previously changed the company, formerly 'Twitter Inc.,' to 'X Corp.'

close
Competitive Enterprise Institute Center for Technology & Innovation director Jessica Melugin discusses Twitter's new CEO and the 'unintended consequences' of children using A.I. video

New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino will be a 'huge advantage' for becoming 'profitable': Jessica Melugin

Competitive Enterprise Institute Center for Technology & Innovation director Jessica Melugin discusses Twitter's new CEO and the 'unintended consequences' of children using A.I.

Twitter officially has a new look.

Early Monday morning, Twitter owner Elon Musk formally changed the iconic blue bird logo on the social media platform to a new black-and-white "X," which he revealed the day before.

The logo was also displayed on Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, California, early Monday morning. Twitter's official account on the platform also has the name "X."

"Our headquarters tonight," Musk wrote in a tweet with the new "X" logo projected onto the building's exterior.

ELON MUSK POINTS NEW DOMAIN TO TWITTER, PREPARES TO DROP INTERIM 'X' LOGO

Twitter's new logo

The new Twitter logo displayed on the exterior of Twitter's headquarters building in San Francisco, California on July 23, 2023. (Elon Musk/Twitter / Fox News)

Musk previously changed the company, formerly "Twitter Inc.," to "X Corp." 

Musk has intended to change the logo and the company's identity since he first acquired Twitter in Oct. 2022.

ELON MUSK INTRODUCES XAI, A NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE COMPANY

He previously said he wanted to change Twitter to "X, the everything app."

Over the weekend, Musk confirmed he wanted to move away from the light blue aesthetic in pursuit of a black-and-white themed platform. He also said he wanted to gradually getting rid of "all the birds." 

"And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," he tweeted just after midnight Sunday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

As the weekend progressed, Musk shared the Interim X logo online.

Musk laughing

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and the owner of Twitter, introduced the social media platform's new logo on Sunday, July 23, 2023. He added it to the platform the next day. (Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The logo change comes as Musk has brought many changes to the platform, including a push for Twitter's monthly subscription service, lengthier tweets and better video quality, dropping verification for most non-paying users, the addition of job postings to businesses and others.

Some changes, such as the banning of certain journalists, have prompted backlash.