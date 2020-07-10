Food delivery app usage has surged during the coronavirus pandemic, and many have adopted contactless delivery to keep customers happy and healthy.

Continue Reading Below

UBER LAUNCHES GROCERY DELIVERY

Uber on Monday acquired food delivery app Postmates in a $2.65 billion all-stock deal, the ride-hailing giant confirmed, creating more competition in what has become the "food delivery war." Just Eat Takeaway acquired GrubHub for $7.8 billion in June.

Here are the most popular food delivery apps, based on shares of monthly sales, according to June data from analysis company Second Measure:

DoorDash (44 percent) GrubHub (23 percent) Uber Eats (23 percent, though Second Measure notes that some sales "indistinguishable from Uber rides, especially in May-August 2019) Postmates (8 percent) Other (2 percent)

HERE'S HOW MUCH THE ONLINE FOOD INDUSTRY IS WORTH

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

GrubHub dominated sales in New York City and Boston; DoorDash dominated sales in Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia and San Fransisco; Uber Eats dominated sales in Miami; and Postmates surpassed all other services Los Angeles, according to Second Measure.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS