Morgan Stanley blocks remote access for interns in China

Morgan Stanley is taking an extra security step that singled it out from other global financial companies.

While a large number of workers around the globe have had to work remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, interns in China haven't had the same access.

The company is blocking its interns in China from accessing the bank's virtual network remotely out of concern about Beijing's cyber security rules, according to the Financial Times.

Beijing’s tough cyber security rules can cover from how data is stored to what is posted online. Offenders can be hit with stiff penalties.

The potential vulnerability of the bank's technology in China may have reportedly been a concern.

The coronavirus pandemic impacted what would have been a standard intern experience. The interns were based in offices instead of working remotely. One lawyer told the Financial Times that interns operating from home without supervision posed particular risks.

Threats to cyber security has been an issue of rising tensions between the U.S. and China.

A Morgan Stanley spokesman declined to comment to the FT on whether cyber security rules or the security of its technology played into the decision.