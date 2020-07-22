Expand / Collapse search
China says US orders it to close its consulate in Houston

China says the U.S. had abruptly demanded the previous day that the consulate cease all operations

Nokia, Ericsson could have market in US to compete with Huawei: Sen. Portman

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio., discusses the Nokia, Ericsson acquisition in competition with Huawei and China's IP theft threat.

China says the U.S. has ordered it to close its Houston consulate in what it called a provocation that violates international law. There was no immediate confirmation or explanation from the U.S. side.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Wednesday that the U.S. had abruptly demanded the previous day that the consulate cease all operations.

He said that China strongly condemns “such an outrageous and unjustified move that will sabotage China-U.S. relations.”

Media reports in Houston said that authorities had responded to reports of a fire at the consulate. Witnesses said that people were burning paper in what appeared to be trash cans, the Houston Chronicle reported, citing police.

