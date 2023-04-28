Moment lightning strikes SpaceX launch pad caught on camera

Video captured the moment a bolt of lightning struck a Kennedy Space Center launch pad on Merritt Island, Florida, delaying a SpaceX launch.

Lightning struck the Kennedy Space Center's LC-39A launch pad on Thursday, forcing the space travel company to inspect the facility for damage ahead of its Falcon Heavy rocket launch.

The launch was rescheduled for Friday as crews evaluated the lightning strike and any damage from hail and severe winds.

SPACEX CONDUCTS ANOTHER STARLINK SATELLITE MISSION

"Last night’s storm in Florida produced hail, tornadoes, and lightning," SpaceX said in a Friday message on Twitter.

The company added, "Following this strike on the tower at 39A, teams performed additional checkouts of Falcon Heavy, the payloads, and ground support equipment."

JAPAN'S ISPACE LOSES CONTACT WITH LUNAR LANDER FOLLOWING HISTORIC LAUNCH

SpaceX later posted a status update to social media saying all systems were clear.

The company hopes to conduct a test flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket on Friday, saying there's a 30% chance of favorable weather.

SPACEX SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCHES GIANT STARSHIP ROCKET, EXPLODES MINUTES LATER

SpaceX's Starship — the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built — blasted off from the southern tip of Texas on April 20.

However, just minutes later and awaiting stage separation, it experienced a failure and SpaceX initiated a self-destruction of the aircraft.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The rocket began to tumble and then exploded four minutes into the flight, plummeting into the Gulf of Mexico.

SpaceX said on Twitter that its teams would continue to review data and work toward the next flight test.

FOX Business' Julia Musto contributed to this report.