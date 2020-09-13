Oracle chosen to be TikTok's US operations by ByteDance

ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok, has chosen Oracle to be its U.S. technology partner in the U.S. after Microsoft announced the Chinese company would not sell its American operations of the social video app to the American tech giant.

“ByteDance let us know today they would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft,” Microsoft said in a blog post. “We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users, while protecting national security interests."

The post continued: "To do this, we would have made significant changes to ensure the service met the highest standards for security, privacy, online safety, and combatting disinformation, and we made these principles clear in our August statement. We look forward to seeing how the service evolves in these important areas.”

President Trump has said repeatedly that he wants an American company to buy the operations.

The Trump administration has threatened to ban TikTok by mid-September and ordered ByteDance to sell its U.S. business, claiming national-security risks due to its Chinese ownership. The government worries about user data being funneled to Chinese authorities. TikTok denies it is a national-security risk and is suing to stop the administration from the threatened ban.

Walmart had planned to partner with Microsoft on the deal. It’s not clear if Walmart is still interested. Oracle has declined to comment.

TikTok also declined comment Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

